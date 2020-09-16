IPL 2020: 'If you need me to bowl, I'll be there' - AB de Villiers jokes around with RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) superstar AB de Villiers has joked that he will be willing to roll his arm over in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

In an episode of 'Bold Diaries', the former South African skipper spoke about the conditions in the UAE and the way that he expects the tournament to shape up.

AB de Villiers has been captured batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping in the RCB nets ahead of IPL 2020, and on a lighter note, he said -

"I've always joked with Virat (Kohli) and I told him two nights ago, 'If you need me with the ball in hand, I'll be there'. I've never been a great bowler but I love toying around and keeping things fresh out there."

Speaking about the difficult conditions in the UAE, he added -

"I'm not used to these conditions, and it reminds me of a Test we played in July in Chennai. Viru (Virender Sehwag) scored a hundred, and the humidity is similar to that. It seems to be getting better. It'll definitely play a part, and it's important to save that energy for the last part of innings."

Quality of cricket might be higher than usual in IPL 2020: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers stated that the quality of cricket might even improve after the long pandemic-enforced break, with the players raring to go after having been out of action for a significant period.

"In the 3TC game, I faced some of the best bowling I've ever faced. The guys are so hungry to play cricket that you might see levelling up. Now the guys are coming back with this rediscovered energy and love for the game."

AB de Villiers will be one of RCB's most important players in IPL 2020, and he will look to support captain Virat Kohli on the team's quest to bring home their first-ever title. With a balanced squad, the franchise seem to be in good spirits ahead of IPL 2020.