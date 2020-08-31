Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that it will not be easy for MS Dhoni to face top quality bowling in the IPL 2020 season. MS Dhoni is returning to cricket after a gap of 14 months and Gambhir has stated that it won't be a cakewalk for him.

Gambhir opined that MS Dhoni would obviously want to do well and practice hard to reach the level he was once at. But he believes that the quality of bowling on display won't let Dhoni break the shackles easily and would ask him some tough questions.

"It depends. I think he has been away from the game for last one year and its not going to be easy because IPL is a proper cricket tournament. The quality of cricket is really up there and facing international quality bowlers is not going to be that easy," Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

"So I am quite sure that when you haven't played cricket for a year, you want to get back to your best rhythm and you want to try and practice as much as you can," he further added.

MS Dhoni would win games in situations when no one would even dare to: Matthew Hayden

MS Dhoni in action for CSK

Former Australian opener and MS Dhoni's teammate at the Chennai Super Kings, Matthew Hayden believes that MS Dhoni can win games in any situation. He recalled a game from IPL 2010 against the Kings XI Punjab at Dharamsala, where Dhoni single-handedly won the game for CSK and helped them qualify for the semi-finals. CSK went on to win the IPL that season by beating Mumbai Indians in the final.

"I think just when MS Dhoni turns up what is always surprising is all of those things. When I played with him I remember his innings up in Dharamshala in the year where we took down Mumbai Indians in Mumbai," Hayden said.

"He smashed 26 in the last couple of overs and it was absolutely amazing. MS Dhoni would win games in situations when no one would even dare to win games," he further added.

MS Dhoni will be seen in action for the Chennai Super Kings again in IPL 2020 which is set to begin from September 19.