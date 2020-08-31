Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir recently stated that the 7-day quarantine enforced in the UAE must have been really difficult to handle for some players. He was quick to add that the players need to make sure that they respect the rules and regulations laid down by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council.

Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that some players would have wanted to get into practice mode or match mode as soon as they reached the destination.

However, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to follow the strict rules enforced and could begin practising once their 7-day quarantine has been successfully completed.

"Till you do not go into that match mode or practice mode it is really really difficult so I am sure some people will have to be really really restrictive," Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

"I think we need to give thumbs up to BCCI as well because they are still organizing the tournament. So now it is up to the players to respect the rules and regulations if they want the tournament to be really successful," he further added.

Going into quarantine can play on the players' minds: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir also opined that being away from their families could affect players' mental health

Gautam Gambhir stated that after months of being together with their respective families, it would be difficult for the players to suddenly go into self-isolation. He mentioned that being away from family and being alone are a couple of factors that could play on the minds of the players and affect their mental health.

"Just to be in one room and can't go out. You have been with the family members for the last five six months and now you are suddenly alone, and you got to be restrictive as well," Gautam Gambhir said.

"No doubt the entire country was in lockdown, but at least you were with your loved ones. Going into quarantine for 7-8 days can be tough as well and can play on your mind as well," he further added.

Barring a few foreign players from each franchise, all the other players (apart from the Chennai Super Kings) have completed their mandatory quarantine period and have begun practising for the 2020 IPL season. The mega tournament is set to begin on September 19th and will be held in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.