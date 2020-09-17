It will be difficult for CSK to win IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels that it will be an uphill task for the Chennai Super Kings to win the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK came back from their two-year ban in style by winning IPL 2018 and were runners-up the following season. But Gavaskar feels that there aren't enough young players in the team to lift the energy of the side this year.

Barring players like Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, most of the CSK players are on the wrong side of 30. Although experience plays a key role in T20 cricket, Gavaskar believes that there must be a proper blend of youth and experience in the team for it to be successful.

"CSK has always been termed as the Dad's Army because of the number of senior players that they have in the team. If you see their age, they are quite senior. And I have always said that if you have a good mixture of youth and experience, then the team becomes a strong team," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

"But do they have the young players whose energy lifts the whole team? This is a big question. And that is why I think that CSK will face difficulties in winning IPL 2020," he further added.

It will be difficult for anyone to take the place of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also believes that it will be difficult for CSK to replace the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

CSK have already had to deal with two body blows in the form of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, as the duo decided to pull out of IPL 2020 season citing personal reasons.

Gavaskar believes that, while this is an opportunity for the youngsters to shine on the big stage, he also feels that it will be extremely difficult to replace the quality that the duo brought to the team.

"If we look at CSK's team, then firstly, they were struck with two big blows in the form of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament. It means that two legends and experienced players are not a part of their team. So it will be very difficult for anyone to take their place. But again this is an opportunity for a youngster to grab with both hands," Sunil Gavaskar said.

CSK will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.