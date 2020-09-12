IPL 2020: MS Dhoni was not the first-choice skipper for CSK in 2008, says S Badrinath

Former Chennai Super Kings batsman S Badrinath revealed that MS Dhoni was not the franchise's first choice as captain back in 2008, before the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team management wanted former India batsman Virender Sehwag to be CSK's captain.

However, Sehwag wanted to play for the Delhi Daredevils as he played domestic cricket for Delhi. This made the management look at other options, and the franchise for INR 6 crores then signed MS Dhoni. India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup under Dhoni's leadership was one of the major factors why CSK went after MS Dhoni's signature.

“IPL started in 2008, and if you see who was the first option for Chennai Super Kings, it was Virender Sehwag. The management had decided on picking Sehwag for sure, but Sehwag himself said that he was brought up in Delhi, so he would have a better connection," S Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

“The management agreed for him to play in Delhi, thinking it would be better. Then came the auctions, and they saw who was the better player, and before that India won the 2007 World T20. And only then did they decide to sign Dhoni," he further added.

MS Dhoni coming to CSK was like killing three birds with one stone: S Badrinath

S Badrinath also opined that CSK signing MS Dhoni was like killing three birds with one stone.

S Badrinath opined that MS Dhoni signing for CSK had three huge advantages. First was that he was a brilliant tactician and due to his excellent reading of the game, was one of the best captains to have ever played the game.

Second was that he was a great finisher, something that was crucial for teams to have, especially in the shortest format of the game. And the third advantage was that he was a brilliant wicketkeeper though his style was unconventional.

"According to me, MS Dhoni coming to CSK was killing three birds with one stone. One, he is one of the best captains the world has ever seen. There is no trophy that he doesn’t have. Second, the best finisher. A finisher is a very important part of all the best T20 teams around the world. Even if you see all the good teams today, Mumbai Indians have Pollard, Kolkata Knight Riders have Andre Russell, CSK have MS Dhoni," S Badrinath said.

"And third, he is an excellent wicketkeeper. One of the best and safest keepers I have ever seen,” he further added.

CSK will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.