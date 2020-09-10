IPL 2020: MS Dhoni hits massive six in CSK practice match, Murali Vijay in disbelief [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter recently to post a video of captain MS Dhoni hitting a massive six out of the ground in a practice match ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Opening batsman Murali Vijay, who was stationed at the long-on boundary, expressed his admiration at the shot.

"Is this power, Russ? Is this power or is this timing? It's beautiful timing - bat speed, swing, it's gifted. Can't do much mate, bowlers, I feel sad."

Here is the video of MS Dhoni's huge hit:

CSK will play MI in the IPL 2020 season opener

CSK have been plagued by a number of issues recently, both on and off the field. Vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons, leaving the team without a No. 3 batsman and an off-spinner respectively.

In the absence of their two stalwarts, captain MS Dhoni has a lot to do in IPL 2020. The former Indian captain has retired from international cricket, but if these practice matches are anything to go by, he is fit and in great form. He will need to match or better his IPL 2019 return, where he finished as CSK's leading run-scorer and played a series of captivating knocks.

Tamil Nadu opener Murali Vijay, on the other hand, might be the man to replace Raina in the CSK playing XI for IPL 2020. The stylish right-hander is a franchise legend, and his experience and ability to take on the spinners will be major assets in the UAE.

CSK are yet to announce replacements for Raina and Harbhajan, and it has been rumoured that the Uttar Pradesh batsman could make a comeback to the squad for IPL 2020.