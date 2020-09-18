IPL 2020: MS Dhoni is mentally engaged and determined, says CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming revealed that MS Dhoni is mentally engaged and determined to perform after the long break. He believes that time away from the game has a done a world of good for the 39-year-old.

Asserting that the CSK skipper is fresh and ready to go, the Kiwi opined that such long breaks can sometimes work positively for older and experienced players.

“In some ways, the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go. He's very fit and mentally, he's been very engaged and determined,” Fleming told the CSK website in an interview.

The 47-year-old believes that the vast experience of the players in the squad has helped the team to get over the line in many close encounters. They identify key moments of the game, absorb pressure and turn games on their head.

“We’ve got experienced players, and experienced players identify key times and that’s why they’ve done so well in their careers. They can turn games, absorb pressure or just sum up the situation. And that’s why we’ve been able to get over the line in so many close games because the key player has been one with a lot of experience.”

Going to Abu Dhabi without seeing the wicket will be a big challenge for CSK: Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming feels that playing in Abu Dhabi without prior knowledge about the pitch and the conditions will be a big challenge for CSK. He added that getting the team combination right, based on those conditions will be critical for success.

“It’s one of the challenges of having to travel to Abu Dhabi. We’ve got to be very good on the day to have to assess the wicket and pick the right combination. I must admit, going to Abu Dhabi without seeing the wicket or assessing the conditions is going to be one of the big challenges to start with.”

Advertisement

Our Super Coach loves the Chennai-Mumbai adrenaline too. Get to know @SPFleming7's thoughts ahead of the opener here: https://t.co/EqLxm4z809 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/zuqzIKshRh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 18, 2020

Check out the IPL schedule here

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in the series opener on 19th September at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.