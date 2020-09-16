MS Dhoni resuming playing cricket will make IPL 2020 extra special: Virender Sehwag

Former India captain Virender Sehwag feels that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will be ‘extra special’ for everyone because MS Dhoni will be back on a cricket field after almost a year. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19th.

MS Dhoni last played professional cricket in last year’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand before announcing his retirement from international cricket on August 15th this year. Sehwag opined that MS Dhoni will make IPL 2020 interesting for both players and fans.

“I think this tournament will be extra special for everyone – the players as well as the audience... watching Dhoni back on the pitch is sure to be a delight. There’s so much in store, need I say more?” Sehwag said.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic halted the cricket calendar the world over before England finally played the West Indies in a three-Test series in July. Since then, England have hosted Pakistan and are currently playing against arch-rivals Australia.

Indians are eagerly looking forward to IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag

IPL 2019 Qualifier - Mumbai v Chennai

However, hardly anything has improved in India. There is a cloud of uncertainty over the domestic season, as well. Sehwag, who played for the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab, believes Indians are eagerly looking forward to IPL 2020 and seeing their favourite players back in action.

“I have spent a lot of time during the lockdown watching old matches, analysing them, including my own innings. Cricket forms an important part of our DNA as Indians and we have waited with bated breath for it to return,” Sehwag signed off.

All 56 league matches of IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors across three venues – 24 games in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah – in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The schedule for the playoffs has not been announced yet, but the final will be played on a weekday for the first time on November 10th.