IPL 2020: MS Dhoni will enjoy himself as he has nothing left to prove, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that MS Dhoni will play with complete freedom for the Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2020 as he has nothing left to prove, having announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 71-year-old believes that the postponement of the T20 World Cup had a lot do with MS Dhoni's decision to retire. He feels that MS Dhoni would have been under pressure only if if he wanted to make a comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

"MS Dhoni will just go out and enjoy himself as he has nothing left to prove. If this tournament was to be held in the March-May window, then there might have been a pressure on him as he wanted to make a comeback into the Indian team for the T20 World Cup that was supposed to be played in October," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

"But when that world cup got postponed, maybe then he might have decided to retire from the game because it won't be good for him to wait one more year. So I feel due to the lack of pressure, he will play better," he further added.

Suresh Raina's absence could prove very costly: Sunil Gavaskar on CSK's IPL 2020 chances

Suresh Raina has been a prolific run-scorer for CSK ever since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. His decision to pull out of IPL 2020 could negatively impact CSK as his ability to score heaps of runs will be missed by the franchise.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes Raina's absence could severely damage CSK's hopes of winning IPL 2020.

"Suresh Raina has been a big player in the IPL. He used to contribute in every match by scoring runs and being brilliant in the field with his catches and run-outs. There are very few players who give their hundred percent like Suresh Raina," Sunil Gavaskar said.

"And the second thing is that he is a left hander. When there is a left-hand right-hand combination at the crease it is difficult to bowl. So Raina's absence might prove to be very costly for CSK," he added.

CSK begin their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.