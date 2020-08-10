In the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council meeting, held earlier this month, several decisions regarding the IPL schedule and logistics were taken. In the same session, Vivo was retained as the title sponsor of the tournament despite countrywide protests to boycott Chinese companies and their products in the wake of the Ladakh aggression.

Not surprisingly, there was an uproar by Indians on social media as they lashed out at the BCCI for continuing with Vivo, ignoring the sentiments of the nation. Before the board could review its decision, Vivo itself decided to forfeit its contract and pull out of IPL 2020.

Since then, many companies have reportedly been vying for the coveted title sponsorship, including Amazon, the Tata Group, Dream11, Jio, Adani and BYJU's. Now the latest company to join the bidding is Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved.

Speaking to Economic Times, Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala confirmed the development and reasoned that this is one of the best platforms to advertise Patanjali to a global audience.

“We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform,” Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala confirmed to Economic Times about Patanjali considering to put their proposal in front of the BCCI.

Patanjali will benefit from IPL connection, feels brand strategist

According to an industry expert, Harish Bijoor, Patanjali may lack the allure of a multinational company but appeals to the nationalistic pride of the Indians and stands a fair chance to grab the sponsorship rights.

“Patanjali as a title sponsor for IPL will do more for Patanjali than for IPL. While the caste hierarchy among brands could play out, Patanjali owning the title sponsorship would be contextual from a nationalist perspective, since there is an enormous anti-China sentiment prevailing in the country,” said brand strategist Harish Bijoor.

It is rumoured that the BCCI has offered discounts of up to 50% to potential title rights holders. The board is likely to issue an expression of intent for the title rights, instead of floating a full tender process, given the lack of time.