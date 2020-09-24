Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif has revealed that R Ashwin’s participation in the side's second match on Friday is ‘doubtful’. The off-spinner will start training on Thursday and the team management will take a call based on how well the practice session goes.

The 34-year-old had suffered an injury during Delhi Capitals’ opening fixture against Kings XI Punjab.

Ashwin had picked up two wickets in his first over but injured his left shoulder while diving to save a run off the last ball of the over. R Ashwin was seen leaving the field immediately with his hand in a makeshift sling.

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

Speaking in a video conference, Mohammad Kaif said that they are monitoring R Ashwin’s injury very closely.

“Ashwin is going for practice today and we haven’t taken a call yet if he is going to be available or not for tomorrow’s game. We will see how the practice goes. We are monitoring him very closely,” said Mohammad Kaif.

Kaif also hinted that veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra might replace R Ashwin if he fails to prove his fitness before the second game.

“If he is not fit to play tomorrow, we have Amit Mishra who is a very experienced player. He has been doing well in IPL. So yes that’s a plus point in this squad that we have got a replacement ready,” Kaif added.

R Ashwin just one among a long list of injured players

IPL 2020 has already seen several players getting injured in its first week of matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh hurt his ankle and has been ruled out of the entire IPL campaign, while Ambati Rayudu missed CSK’s second game due to a hamstring injury and remains doubtful for their third match.

Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin’s teammate at the Delhi Capitals, missed the side's first encounter and hasn’t started to bowl in the nets yet. SRH's Kane Williamson pulled his quadriceps while training in the UAE.

Mohammad Kaif was of the opinion that sand-based grounds in the Middle-East could probably be a factor in players getting injured. He added that players coming after a long lay-off hasn’t helped their cause either.

“Soft tissue injuries will take place a lot because after long lay-off players are coming back. They are trying to give their best shot on the sand-based grounds which is not easy. We are not used to it. Body is not used to it. It is totally different. It’s a big ground (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) so there’s lot of running involved which probably don’t match in training session,” Kaif said.

Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. DC has won their only game of the tournament so far, while CSK lost their most recent fixture against Rajasthan Royals after defeating Mumbai Indians in the season opener.