Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina might miss the first few games, but he will be back playing for CSK in IPL 2020. CSK have not named a replacement for Raina and Dasgupta states that the reason behind it might be Raina planning to make a comeback for CSK this season.

Raina had pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons and had flown back to India to be with his family. However, in a recent interview, he dropped a hint and raised a few eyebrows by saying that he could be seen playing for CSK in IPL 2020.

“I have a feeling that Suresh Raina will be back playing the IPL. He might miss out on the first few games because of the quarantine rules and all but I have a feeling that Suresh will be back. I won’t be surprised if they don’t pick a replacement for Suresh,” Deep Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo.

Jalaj Saxena could be a good option to replace Harbhajan Singh in CSK's IPL 2020 squad: Deep Dasgupta.

Dasgupta also opined that Jalaj Saxena was an excellent option for replacing Harbhajan Singh in CSK's IPL 2020 squad.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons. Deep Dasgupta believes that Kerala all-rounder Jalaj Saxena is a good replacement for Harbhajan Singh in CSK's squad for IPL 2020.

Harbhajan is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL with 150 wickets to his name. Thus it would be not easy to replace him, but Dasgupta believes that Saxena could be an ideal replacement as he has a good record in domestic T20s.

“As far as the replacement is concerned, there aren’t too many options. But I think Jalaj Saxena deserves a place, he’s a good enough all-rounder. I think they might look at him, he’s a very good option for Bhajji’s replacement,” Dasgupta said.

Apart from the 13 members including two players who tested positive for COVID-19, the rest of the CSK franchise members had cleared the three rounds of testing. Thus, the players were allowed to begin training on Friday.

CSK are likely to play their first game of IPL 2020 against the Mumbai Indians on September 19th.