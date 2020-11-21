IPL 2020: 'The Chennai Super Kings' fielding was especially exposed in big grounds like Dubai and Abu Dhabi' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that fielding was one of the most disappointing areas for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020 and that it was exposed even more in the huge grounds of the UAE.

He made this observation while reviewing the MS Dhoni-led side's IPL 2020 performances in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra picked the Chennai Super Kings' failure to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history as the biggest disappointment for the franchise.

"The biggest disappointment of the season for the Chennai Super Kings was that they couldn't qualify for the playoffs. We expect from this team that they will do something or the other and manage to qualify for the playoffs, whether someone is there or not, doesn't make a difference."

The reputed commentator observed that the Chennai Super Kings usually turn things around when they are in a difficult situation but that they failed to do so in the recently concluded edition of the IPL.

"We all feel the glass is half empty, they see the glass always half full. And when things are like that, you feel they will find something and manage to qualify but that did not happen for this team this year."

Aakash Chopra on the Chennai Super Kings' fielding being their other disappointment

Ravindra Jadeja was among the few athletic fielders in the Chennai Super Kings lineup [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that he was disappointed with the Chennai Super Kings' fielding performances, but stated that he was not entirely surprised by their ordinary efforts on the field.

"I was disappointed, although not surprised, with the very ordinary fielding standard of the Chennai Super Kings. The opposition teams were running two-two runs from their fielders' hands."

He added that the Chennai Super Kings' weakness in the fielding department came to the fore in the vast grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Their fielding was especially exposed in the big grounds like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, that their fielding was no good. Their two or three players were running from one end of the ground to the other after every over."

Aakash Chopra signed off by naming Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran as probably the only three fielders in the Chennai Super Kings team who could man the crucial areas in the field.

"Jadeja from mid-wicket to mid-wicket, Faf du Plessis long-off to long-on and Sam Curran along with him. I mean this is not right. So, it was a huge area of concern as they had only three fielders who could field in the hot spots."

Jadeja-Curran-Faf are running miles in this game. From one end to the other. After every over. #CSK might discover indomitable self-belief through the course of #IPL2020 but their fielding is likely to let them down every now and then. Hiding so many slow movers not easy. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 13, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings' fielding was always going to be the Achilles heel, given their ageing side. They would hope to revitalise that department by acquiring some young players who are energetic on the field at the IPL 2021 auction.