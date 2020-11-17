IPL 2020: 'The Chennai Super Kings were surrounded by one and a half to two dozen problems' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the plethora of problems the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were confronted with ultimately led to their ouster before the playoff stage of IPL 2020.

He made this observation while reviewing the MS Dhoni-led side's performance in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra started by highlighting that the Chennai Super Kings were afflicted by various problems, with their experience and tradition of winning being probably their only strengths.

"The Chennai Super Kings had more problems than strengths. This team surely has the experience and the desire and habit of winning and the passion was seen in the end."

The renowned commentator observed that Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opting out of IPL 2020, players in the Chennai Super Kings squad testing positive, and MS Dhoni not being at his explosive best were some of the major concerns for the franchise.

"Suresh Raina and Harbhajan had taken their names back and the team did not pick a replacement for them, then there were COVID-19 positive patients found, they didn't have a good start, MS Dhoni did not fire with the bat."

He pointed out that their below-par fielding and bowling performances, coupled with the lack of form of some of their experienced Indian players, added to the Chennai Super Kings' woes.

"They were extremely ordinary while fielding and there were some problems in the bowling as well. Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu and Murali Vijay not having the same old form was a problem."

The former KKR player mentioned that he is finding it difficult to come up with the strengths of the Chennai Super Kings, as the weaknesses outnumber them by a huge margin.

"I am not able to tell too many strengths, I am telling the problems mostly which are too many. They had one and a half to two dozen problems that they were surrounded with, one after the other."

Aakash Chopra on the road ahead for the Chennai Super Kings

Chopra believes Imran Tahir might not be seen playing for Chennai Super Kings again [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings might have to release the players who have been away from the cricket field for a long time.

"The big thing that was seen is that if it keeps going on like this, then the Chennai Super Kings will have to bid goodbye to the players who have not played competitive cricket for a long time."

The 43-year-old pointed out that while Shane Watson has already announced his retirement, Imran Tahir might also follow suit. He added that Kedar Jadhav and Murali Vijay might have also been seen in the Chennai Super Kings colours for the last time.

"Shane Watson has already gone and in my opinion Imran Tahir will also go. I feel this team will have to bid goodbye to Kedar Jadhav as well and I won't be surprised if they don't continue with Murali Vijay as well."

Aakash Chopra signed off by highlighting that there are plenty of players in the Chennai Super Kings squad who may not be seen in the IPL again and certainly not for the franchise.

"I feel there are a lot of players in the Chennai Super Kings who may not be seen playing again and definitely not in this team."

The Chennai Super Kings would be desperate for a mega-auction to take place before IPL 2021. The franchise, which has been one of the most settled teams in IPL history, will require a major overhaul as most of the senior players are past their prime and were found wanting in the recently concluded edition of the league.