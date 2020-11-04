IPL 2020: 'The MS Dhoni of 2010-11 would be telling the one of 2020 to come next year with better fitness and performance' - Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opined that prime MS Dhoni would have asked the current version of himself to come back in next year's IPL with renewed fitness and performance levels.

While speaking on Star Sports, Pathan and Ashish Nehra shared their thoughts about MS Dhoni making himself available to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this next edition of the IPL.

Irfan Pathan observed that MS Dhoni will continue to be associated with CSK till he wishes to do so.

"MS Dhoni will be associated with CSK till the time he wants."

The Baroda all-rounder mentioned that his thoughts during the IPL were about what the MS Dhoni of 2010-11 would have said to the current captain of CSK.

"But if we talk about the next season alone, I was thinking in my mind after seeing MS Dhoni playing the entire season for CSK, what the captain MS Dhoni of 2010 or 2011 would be telling the MS Dhoni of 2020 in this situation."

Pathan pointed out MS Dhoni will aspire to come to the next season of IPL with improved fitness and performances, and added that he was confident of Captain Cool doing the same.

"He would have said to come next year with better fitness and performance and it is clear that he will do that as well, that is the expectation."

Ashish Nehra's views on MS Dhoni's continued association with CSK

MS Dhoni had recently revealed that he will continue playing for CSK [P/C: iplt20.com]

Ashish Nehra expressed his delight about MS Dhoni revealing that he will continue to wear the CSK colours in next year's IPL. He hopes that the talismanic captain will continue to be associated with the franchise in some capacity or the other, even after retirement.

"It was great to hear that MS Dhoni will be playing for CSK next year. But once he stops playing, as no one can play for ever, we hope that he keeps associated to CSK."

"If we see him in the dugout as a coach or as a mentor, it will be a very good thing but even if he manages the team from behind the stage, it will be very important for CSK."

The former CSK player also pointed out that the positive end to their season will hold the franchise in good stead for the next season, with MS Dhoni himself saying that IPL 2021 is just a few months away.

"The way their season has ended, with wins in their last three encounters, they will take the confidence and we have heard from MS Dhoni as well that the next IPL is not that far away."

While IPL 2020 is the first time that the Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the playoffs, MS Dhoni also did not have a great run with the bat this season. Thala, as he is fondly called, would be hoping to come back with renewed vigour next year and take CSK to their fourth IPL title.