IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal in action in RCB practice match [Watch]

RCB captain Virat Kohli was seen batting ahead of IPL 2020 [PC: RCB Twitter].
Sai Krishna
ANALYST
Modified 10 Sep 2020, 12:37 IST
News
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to release some behind-the-scenes footage of their latest intra-squad practice match before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The video was filmed from opening batsman Parthiv Patel's 'helmet cam', and provides a captivating perspective of the match. The Gujarat wicket-keeper is seen opening the batting alongside Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal, and provides some valuable words of advice for the youngster.

After that stint, RCB captain Virat Kohli comes in to bat against the likes of Chris Morris and Umesh Yadav, with Patel claiming that the pitch does get easier to bat on as the game progresses.

All three batsmen play some exquisite shots, while former South African captain AB de Villiers is seen donning the keeping gloves. Patel seeks help from De Villiers, who gives him his two cents on how to approach the match situation.

You can check out the video here:

RCB have a balanced squad ahead of IPL 2020

RCB have a well-rounded squad ahead of IPL 2020.
Team balance has always been an issue for RCB over the years in the IPL, but for this edition of the tournament, they seem to have all bases covered.

Virat Kohli will be supported by overseas stalwarts in AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Chris Morris on his quest to win his first-ever title in IPL 2020. Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav are expected to play a big role for RCB as well.

They have solid all-rounders in Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube, and excellent backup options in Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana and Adam Zampa are at their disposal.

RCB will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the IPL 2020 season on the third day of action (21st September).

Published 10 Sep 2020, 12:24 IST
