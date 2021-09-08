IPL 2021: BCCI to conduct 30000 RT-PCR tests during the 2nd leg of the 14th season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to partner with Dubai-based health care service provider VPS Healthcare for the upcoming second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates.

The healthcare provider will facilitate in conducting over 30,000 Covid RT-PCR tests on players, support staff, and various other stakeholders during the remaining 31 games of the lucrative T20 league.

The first leg of IPL 2O21 took place last spring in India. But the tournament was called off mid-way after players from multiple franchises returned covid positive.

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the first player to report covid positive. It later emerged that Chakravarthy had left the biosecure bubble via an official green channel to get a scan on his injured shoulder. It was widely believed that the mystery spinner may have been exposed to the virus in hospital.

It needed to be ensured that players don’t have to move out of the bio-bubble for a medical emergency. So, the Indian board has ensured that nursing and other medical staff will alsbe a part of the same hotel where the teams will reside.

Furthermore, VPS Healthcare will be in charge of emergency treatment of players and air ambulance support through the second leg.

'Our team is completely equipped to take care of the medical needs of the IPL participants,"- VPS Heathcare CEO Dr. Shajir Gaffar

It has also been learnt that RT-PCR tests will be conducted every third day in the rescheduled IPL as opposed to five in the previous season.

Two medical teams comprising of doctors, nurses, paramedics and laboratory technicians will also be assigned to each stadium for every scheduled game.

A 100-member multidisciplinary team has also been set-up to cater to the needs of players and other members of the franchise.

VPS Healthcare has completed testing of over 750 hotel staff members ahead of the arrival of the players. The service provider boasts the capacity to conduct 2000 PCR tests each day of the IPL, with a turnaround time of 6-8 hours.

The CEO of VPS Healthcare, Dr. Shajir Gaffar, told the Times of India-

"Our team is completely equipped to take care of the medical needs of the IPL participants.The UAE has a good strike rate in seamlessly conducting high-profile sports events during the pandemic. Even in these challenging times, the country is setting new benchmarks in expertly managing international sporting tournaments through its state-of-the art stadiums, watertight measures, and well-trained personnel.

"With the second leg of the IPL and ICC T20 World Cup happening back-to-back, the UAE can solidify its pioneering position as a safe global sporting destination.''

The rescheduled 14th season will get under way on September 19 with a marquee clash between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

