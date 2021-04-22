IPL 2021: “Attitude is the no. 1 thing” - CSK coach Stephen Fleming on his team’s batting success

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has attributed the team’s success with the bat to a shift in attitude compared to last year.

CSK posted an imposing 220 for 3, batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Wednesday. Earlier, against both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), CSK put up 188.

At a virtual press conference, Fleming was asked about the secret of CSK’s batting prowess in IPL 2021 thus far. The CSK coach put that down to the change in attitude and personnel in the team. He elaborated in this regard:

“Probably both of those things (attitude and change in personnel). We are sure we have a lot of batting, and we can play a high-risk game. That gives confidence. You might not use the players, like it happened today, but it gives confidence to players to play a certain way.”

On how things have changed for CSK from last year when they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time, Fleming observed:

“We thought we were a little bit thin last year to play a high-risk game, so we were a little bit conservative. Once again, we were coming out of Chennai, where a 150-160 score is very adequate. We had to swivel around and change. More attitude than anything this year. I think we have added players who have made a difference already, but the attitude is really the number one thing, so it’s about the mind shift.”

A big KATIPUDIIII to all our #Yellovelys 💛

YOU and I in this #WhistlePodu world 🦁🤗 pic.twitter.com/TEqa6KtufJ — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2021

Important to be humble and give respect to the opposition: CSK captain MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said after his team’s narrow 18-run win over KKR that they did not take things lightly despite putting up a massive score. Dhoni added that he told his players to remain humble because the opponents have good players as well.

Advertisement

Speaking at the post-match conference, the CSK captain said:

“I think it's easy (for me) in a game like this because from the 15th and 16th over onwards, the contest was between the fast bowler and the batsman. It was you vs me. The side that won was maybe the one that executed it better. If 20 overs had been completed, it would have been more closer. It's important to be humble and give respect to the opposition. Every IPL team has big hitters. I told them (my teammates) we have good runs on the board, but we need to stay humble.”

Pat Cummins (66 not out off 34) and Andre Russell (54 off 22) gave CSK an almighty scare in an improbable chase of 221 after reeling at 31-5. But Dhoni’s men held their nerves to register yet another impressive win in the competition.