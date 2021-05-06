IPL 2021: Australian players and personnel leave for the Maldives

Australian players, coaches, staff, match commentators and officials who were involved in IPL 2021 have left India for the Maldives on Thursday (May 6). Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association confirmed via their social media handles that the personnel will remain on the island nation until the Australian government ends the ban on air travel from India to Australia.

“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives,” read the letter posted by Cricket Australia.

The bodies also mentioned they will not seek an exemption from the Australian government for the entry of Australian cricketers and personnel back into the nation and everyone will remain in the Maldives until the situation is sorted.

“The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, the CA and ACA are not seeking an exemption from the government,” the official letter continued.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association also thanked the BCCI for their swift action and for taking responsibility for the Australian players and personnel stuck in India after IPL 2021 was indefinitely suspended.

"CA and the ACA extend their sincere thanks to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for their responsiveness in moving the Australians from India to the Maldives less than two days after the decision to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League," CA said in an official statement.

Mike Hussey still in India after testing positive, confirmed Cricket Australia after IPL 2021 suspension

Mike Hussey continues to remain in India and is in the care of CSK

However, former Australian cricketer and a member of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coaching staff, Mike Hussey continues to remain in India after having tested positive for COVID-19.

“Mike Hussey remains in India having tested positive for COVID-19. Mike is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the care of his IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings.

CA and ACA will work closely with the BCCI to ensure Mike’s safe return to Australia when it is safe to do so,” the statement concluded.

The safety of individuals in IPL 2021 was the biggest reason behind BCCI suspending the tournament indefinitely. On May 3, two KKR players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for COVID-19 along with two non-playing staff of CSK, including bowling coach L Balaji.

On May 4, SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha and DC’s Amit Mishra also tested positive and the BCCI took the decision to postpone the IPL indefinitely and allow the players to travel back home.