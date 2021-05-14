IPL 2021: Australian stars to get VIP treatment when they fly home from the Maldives

The Australian contingent from IPL 2021 is set to enjoy a plethora of benefits once they fly home from the Maldives. The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Michael Slater among others will get VIP treatment once they arrive in Australia.

The 35-member IPL 2021 contingent from Australia is currently in the Maldives after the tournament was indefinitely suspended. The group is set to fly home soon, with the Australian government lifting the travel ban from May 15.

A report in the Daily Mail confirmed the select group of players, coaching staff and broadcasting team members will enjoy a slew of benefits not accorded to other Australian citizens once they finally return to the country.

Official Update | We can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. pic.twitter.com/mZQT2RlvBv — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 6, 2021

The publication confirmed the IPL 2021 group will enjoy VIP treatment during a 14-day hotel quarantine in Sydney. The Daily Mail confirmed that Cricket Australia has negotiated a deal for the group to be excluded from the weekly cap of citizens allowed to fly into Australia.

With more than 8,000 regular Australian citizens currently trapped in India, the publication pointed out how the group’s expedited return will not go down well with citizens who have friends and family stuck in India.

BCCI to bear the expenses of the Australian contingent from IPL 2021

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

With the IPL organizers promising the safe return of the Australian contingent from India, the Aussies will not bear the expenses of their flights back home. The BCCI will cover the expenses incurred while transporting the contingent back home.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the travelling party will catch a boat to the Maldives capital Male before boarding a flight to Australia via Kuala Lumpur. They will then quarantine at three designated hotels in Sydney's CBD from Sunday.