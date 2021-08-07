IPL 2021: BCCI releases bio-secure protocols, family members to be punished for breaches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an elaborate note, explained all the safety protocols that will be in place for the upcoming IPL 2021. The second phase of the tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the current COVID-19 situation in India.

The BCCI stated that strict disciplinary action will be taken in case any member of a franchise or their family members are involved in a bio-bubble breach.

"Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action by the BCCI," the governing body said in its Health and Safety protocols, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

The protocols also state that members in a bio-secure environment during IPL 2021 can only leave the bubble in dire situations and re-entry will only be permitted after six days of quarantine and three negative test results.

"They may only leave the Bubble in unavoidable circumstances. However, for unscheduled visits prior permission must be sought from the BCCI Chief Medical Officer before leaving the Bubble," revealed the statement.

"Re-entry to the Bubble is only permitted after completing 6 full days quarantine and confirmation that all 3 results of the RT-PCR tests for samples collected on day 2,4 and 6 are negative," stated the protocols.

No quarantine for overseas players taking part in IPL 2021

Jos Buttler and Chris Morris during IPL 2021

The BCCI's Health and Safety protocols also imply that overseas players will not need to quarantine and all those who test negative can join their respective franchises.

"All members whose RT-PCR test result is negative may travel to the franchise's city of choice," it stated.

However, the RT-PCR negative report should only be taken 48-72 hours before the players' or team members' scheduled departure for an IPL 2021 venue.

"Depending on the country of flight departure, all international passengers arriving at Dubai airport are required to display a negative RT-PCR test report for sample taken between 48-72 hours before their scheduled flight," it revealed.

"For passengers arriving from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan, it is mandatory that the COVID-19 PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for the verification process," the statement added.

Elaborating on what the protocol would be if anyone had to visit a hospital during IPL 2021, the BCCI wrote:

"In exceptional circumstances, if members within a bubble are required to visit a hospital for investigation and/or treatment, green corridors will be created to avoid close contact with any individuals who are outside their Bio-Secure Bubbles," it said.

"(A) team member and accompanying team staff must wear PPE and sanitise their hands frequently during hospital visits. In the interest of the health and safety of the other members of the team, all members must follow the prescribed guidelines in this Health and Safety document to maintain the sanctity of the Bio-Secure environment," it concluded.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will commence on September 19 and the final will be played on October 15.

