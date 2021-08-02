IPL 2021: CSK to reach the UAE next weekend, BCCI grants permission to franchises to leave for venue

With the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 not far away, the franchises have begun their preparations for the event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted permission to all the teams to depart for the UAE after August 10.

It appears the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be the first team to reach the venue. The CSK management have looked to begin preparations early in recent times, especially since many of their players haven't been active.

They were the first team to begin the training camp earlier this year before the first phase of IPL 2021. According to CEO Kasi Viswanathan, CSK is planning to arrive in Dubai between August 14-15, a month before the tournament is scheduled to start.

"We are looking to leave for the UAE on August 14-15 as the BCCI has said teams can leave after August 10," Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

Franchises busy figuring out availability of players for second phase of IPL 2021

The availability of overseas players has been a concern for the franchises since a part of the IPL is being held outside the usual window in April-May. Players from New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies will feature in the tournament.

However, the availability of players from England and Australia is doubtful. England was initially scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh around the same time as the IPL. However, with the latest reports emerging that this series has been indefinitely postponed, they will likely be available.

"While we are yet to get any official communication from the BCCI on the availability of the English or Australian players, they have said that talks are moving in a positive direction. The postponement of the England-Bangladesh series further raises the chances of English players being available. We should be clear about this by the end of this week," said a franchise official.

The IPL 2021 will resume on September 19, with the final taking place on October 15.

