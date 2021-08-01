New Zealand cricketers will feature in 2nd phase of IPL 2021: NZC chief David White

New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) chief David White has confirmed the participation of New Zealand cricketers in the upcoming second phase of IPL 2021. Over the last few days, there have been several speculations on this topic, given that the Kiwis are to tour Pakistan in the September-October window.

With this tour clashing with the recently released schedule for the second phase of IPL 2021, many opined that the likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, James Neesham and others would not take part in the elite T20 tournament.

Further doubts were raised about their availability after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested two additional T20I matches apart from the already planned three ODIs and three T20Is. However, David White stated that these cricketers would give precedence to the IPL to be played in the UAE, the same place where the upcoming T20 World Cup will be held.

“New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, and Lockie Ferguson will feature in the second phase of the IPL 2021 in the UAE,” David White said as quoted by GeoTV.

New Zealand Players in IPL 2021: Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Tim Seifert (Kolkata Knight Riders), Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

BCCI in talks with England and Australia cricket boards about 2nd phase of IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also in talks with Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to come to a consensus about their players’ availability.

“We are much relieved now. BCCI are in talks with English and Australian boards to come to a consensus regarding this. Given April and May are earmarked for the IPL, they are right to raise their own objections, but we are now confirmed to witness New Zealand players in action,” one of the franchise officials told Cricket.com last month after hearing the rumours.

The second phase of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on September 19 and will close with the final on October 15.

