Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum has heaped rich praise on the team's batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. McCullum compared the 26-year-old's all-round prowess with Ben Stokes, lauded the 26-year-old's balanced approach to the game and envisioned a "really bright future" for him.

Brendon McCullum's remarks came in light of Venkatesh Iyer's superb performance in a losing cause against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday. Iyer was the top-scorer in the first innings, scoring a dominating 49-ball 67. He followed it up with a spell of 1/30 in the second essay which entailed the wicket of KL Rahul.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Brendon McCullum said:

"In my view, he's definitely an all-rounder! When we talk about Venkatesh Iyer it's not just his cricketing ability, it's his mindset and cricketing brain and also the fact that he's got other things going on in his life which means that cricket is not necessarily everything to him."

The former New Zealand skipper added:

"He has a great perspective on the sport. He is a guy with huge ambitions and a really bright future, not just a batsman but as a genuine all-rounder. The catch he almost pulled off tonight was reminiscent on another great all-rounder who is not playing the game but has been dominant - Ben Stokes. So I think he's one of thosecricketerss who's going to continue to be better and better. "

The 'perspective' remark was an indication towards Iyer's robust educational background and his much-talked-about ability to balance cricket with studies.

Brendon McCullum also remarked that Venkatesh Iyer's aggressive batting ability might not make him the most consistent batsman but added that he has shown enough potential to be a "dominant" performer in the shortest-format.

Brendon McCullum explained:

"I don't think he's going to be a consistent player for a little while when it comes to batting just because of his walk to hit the ball which I clearly encourage (chuckles). But you know, I think what he's done for us already has shown that he belongs at this level and is going to be dominant in the form of the game if he continues to approach it in the same manner as he has so far."

With the performance against PBKS, Venkatesh Iyer took his season tally to 193 runs and three wickets from five games. His fiery starts at the top of the order and economical overs have played an integral part in KKR's three wins in the UAE leg.

"I am confident he'll come up" - Brendon McCullum on Eoin Morgan's form

Brendon McCullum also spoke about KKR captain Eoin Morgan's woeful form - 107 runs from 11 games in IPL 2021. He admitted that the franchise expects from its star overseas batsman but sanguinely added that the Englishman will be back in form sooner rather than later.

Brendon McCullum concluded by saying:

"Look, obviously, he's one of our senior players, one of our international batsmen and captain as well. I know he would have loved to contribute a lot more runs to our cause so far. I actually think he's captaining the side really, really well, tactically. But look, you want some more runs from him, there's no doubt about that. You need runs from your overseas players particulary in those key spots as well but I am confident that he'll come up."

KKR will now play against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

