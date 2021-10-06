IPL 2021: CSK rope in Dominic Drakes as Sam Curran's replacement

In the latest update, Chennai Super Kings have signed West Indian all-rounder Dominic Drakes as a replacement for England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of IPL 2021.

The official statement of advisory issued by the IPL read:

"Chennai Super Kings have signed Dominic Drakes as a replacement for injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

"Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.

"Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the VIVO IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai."

Sam Curran, who has featured in nine games this season, was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2021 and the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a lower back injury.

Dominic Drakes was sensational in the recent CPL season

The IPL call-up for Drakes comes after a brilliant Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign where he made heads turn with his game-changing performances for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He is the son of former West Indies pacer Vasbert Drakes.

Drakes finished as the leading wicket-taker for St Kitts. In 11 innings, he claimed 16 wickets at an average of 20.68 and an economy rate of 8.56.

The 23-year-old played a stellar role in the summit clash of the CPL against St Lucia Kings as he scored an unbeaten 24-ball 48 - an innings which included three fours and as many sixes.

Overall, the uncapped West Indies cricketer has played a total of 19 T20s in which he has taken 20 wickets at an average of 28.35 and an economy rate of 8.97. With the bat, he has scored 153 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.37.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings will look to seal a top-2 spot when they lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league stage game in Dubai on Thursday.

The three-time champions have lost two games on the bounce but are still well placed to claim the top-2 spot should they beat KL Rahul’s PBKS in their final game.

