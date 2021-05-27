IPL 2021: CSK shares an 'OG' reunion picture that will bring back fond memories for their fans

With the FRIENDS reunion being the talk of the town, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently shared a throwback picture, much to the delight of their fans.

The picture was probably taken around 2015 as we can see the likes of Brendon McCullum, Andrew Tye, Irfan Pathan and Dwayne Smith, along with CSK stalwarts like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo.

CSK shared the throwback picture with the caption:

"The OG reunion that made us go OH MY GOD."

CSK had a terrific run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed due to the breach in various teams' bio-bubbles. The MS Dhoni-led side were sitting comfortably in second spot in the points table with five wins from seven games.

Not many expected CSK to fire on all cylinders following their disappointing outing in the 2020 IPL in the UAE, where they finished seventh. However, the three-time title winners seemingly found their mojo and are well placed to book their spot in the playoffs when the second phase of the season resumes.

"You might get to see the best of MS Dhoni in the second half of the season" - CSK's Deepak Chahar

While CSK might have done well as a team in this year's IPL, MS Dhoni struggled to get going with the bat. In 4 knocks this campaign, the 39-year-old amassed just 37 runs.

However, fast-bowler Deepak Chahar is confident Dhoni will find his feet with the bat in the second half of the IPL. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Chahar said:

"A batsman cannot bat the same way for 15-20 years. Even in the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons, Dhoni bhai started a bit slowly by his standards, but his strokeplay became fluent as the season progressed. So you might get to see the best of MS Dhoni in the second half of the season."

The BCCI is reportedly keen to get the IPL restarted around September 18, and the tournament will conclude sometime in October, just before the start of the T20 World Cup.