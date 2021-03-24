IPL 2021: CSK spinner Krishnappa Gowtham shares pictures of his “new goodies”

Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has shared a video on his Instagram story in which he is seen excitedly opening a suitcase presented to him by the IPL franchise.

The bowler opens the suitcase to reveal another smaller one inside it with his name and the number 79, which looks like his jersey number.

He also re-posted the story put up by his wife, who had captioned the video:

“My man all excited like a kid looking at his new goodies.”

In February, Krishnappa Gowtham created history, becoming the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. He was purchased by CSK for a whopping INR 9.25 crore.

“I’m very happy to play for CSK. It is a dream come true for me — to play under ‘Thala’ (Dhoni) and with (Suresh) Raina bhai. I’m very excited; I’m still nervous and shivering. I’m very pleased that CSK has so much faith in me. I will try to win as many games as possible,” Krishnappa Gowtham had said in a video posted on CSK’s Twitter handle after being picked by the franchise.

CSK new boy Krishnappa Gowtham’s IPL journey so far

The 32-year-old, who is also a useful batsman down the order, was picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2017 auction. He had a base price of INR 10 lakh. He, however, did not play a single match.

Krishnappa Gowtham was then bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.2 crore. He was later transferred to Punjab Kings.

In his IPL career so far, Krishnappa Gowtham has featured in 24 matches and has picked up 13 wickets at a strike rate of 31.38 and an economy rate of 8.26.

Krishnappa Gowtham was one of the net bowlers in India's Test squad for their series against England. The Karnataka all-rounder has played 62 T20 games so far and has picked up 41 wickets at a strike rate of 27.9 and an economy rate of 7.60.

In his first-class career, he has claimed 166 scalps in 42 games at an average of 23.98.