IPL 2021: [In Pictures] CSK stars Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali reach Dubai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Cheteshwar Pujara have reached Dubai to take part in the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

All four cricketers were part of the India-England Test series. The players were flown into Dubai after the fifth Test in Manchester was canceled due to COVID-19 cases hitting the Indian camp.

On Sunday, CSK shared pictures of the cricketers’ arrival on their social media handles. The images were uploaded with the caption:

“En-coming. 4 times the joy today at Whistles Kingdom! #WhistlePodu #Yellove.”

According to reports, all-rounder Sam Curran hasn’t flown in with Jadeja, Moeen, Pujara and Shardul to Dubai. He is likely to join the team a day later. Meanwhile, as per BCCI’s instructions, all players arriving in the UAE from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory six-day quarantine before joining their respective franchise’s bio-bubble.

Team India dominated the Test series in the UK, winning two of the four games before the final Test was canceled. The ECB has written to the ICC to adjudicate on the result of the Manchester Test, which could not be played due to COVID-related issues.

CSK had an impressive run in the first half of IPL 2021 held in India. They won five of their seven matches and were in the second position in the points table when the event was suspended due to COVID-19.

CSK all-rounder Shardul Thakur was one of the star performers in England

CSK all-rounder Thakur had a tough time during the first half of IPL 2021. He managed only five wickets in seven matches and went for plenty. The 29-year-old had an average of 53.40 and an economy rate of 10.33.

He will be a lot more confident going into the UAE leg of IPL 2021 following his success during the Test series in England. After claiming four wickets in the drawn encounter in Nottingham, Thakur played a pivotal role in India’s memorable triumph at The Oval. He scored match-defining fifties in both innings and picked up three wickets as well.

Thakur broke the dangerous opening stand of 100 in England’s second innings with a peach of a delivery to Rory Burns (50). He later returned to clean up Joe Root as well.

CSK will be hoping for similar game-changing efforts from Thakur in the second half of IPL 2021.

