IPL 2021: "CSK without Dhoni isn't CSK"- Graeme Swann

Former England spinner Graeme Swann believes the Chennai Super Kings should not replace skipper MS Dhoni ahead of next year's mega auction.

Speaking on the Star Sports network, Swann said CSK must retain the veteran cricketer as the three-time IPL-winning skipper brings a lot to the table despite the fact that he is a shadow of his former self as a batter. Swann said:

"I actually would. He is more than just a player for CSK. CSK without Dhoni isn't CSK."

Dhoni recently said that fans could see him play his final game at Chepauk. Commenting on the same, former Indian seamer Ajit Agarkar said it would be good for the IPL if MSD wants to feature in the lucrative league in the coming season.

However, Agarkar added that it will all depend on the number of players every franchise is allowed to retain or RTM ahead of the next auction. Agarkar said:

"I think yeah, he spoke about it before that he clearly wants to play in front of the Chennai fans. Of course, it's a great thing for the IPL as well. He wants to do well as a player too. But it will all depend on the retentions and the Right to Match rules as well. The positive is he still wants to play, that's a good thing for CSK."

Dhoni endured another poor outing with the bat on Thursday as he was knocked over by a googly from Ravi Bishnoi for a 15-ball knock of 12 runs.

"There are lots of uncertainties" - MS Dhoni on his playing future

Meanwhile, Dhoni on Thursday commented on his IPL future when he said at the toss that he wasn't sure about returning to the CSK set-up as a player. He said:

"You'll see me in yellow next season, but whether I'll be playing for CSK you never know. There are lots of uncertainties with the two new teams coming up, we don't know the retention policy, how many foreigners or Indian players we can retain, the money cap for teams and so on. We will wait for it to happen, and hopefully, it will be good for everyone."

While Dhoni has led CSK brilliantly, taking the former champions to the playoffs, his struggles as a batter have been there for everyone to see this season. The legendary cricketer has managed just 96 runs in 10 innings at an average of 13.71 and a strike rate of 95.05.

