IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar says CSK have multiple plans for bowling at Wankhede Stadium

Deepak Chahar emerged as the match-winner for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous IPL 2021 fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Chahar recorded his best IPL figures to guide the Super Kings to their first win of the season.

The right-arm pacer has played two matches at Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2021. The pitch assisted the batsmen in the game between CSK and the Delhi Capitals (DC), while the batsmen struggled a bit when CSK played PBKS on this ground.

Sharing his experience of bowling in Mumbai ahead of the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Deepak Chahar said:

"The first match we played the ball was not swinging and seaming. So, I had a backup plan. As we have some seen, in some matches the ball is swinging and seaming, in some matches it's a flatter wicket. Even the dew plays a big role here. We have A, B, C, D, E, F - lot of plans for this wicket."

Deepak Chahar understood the conditions at Wankhede Stadium and bowled accordingly against the Punjab Kings. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran to turn the game in CSK's favor.

Deepak Chahar talks about the dew factor in matches at Wankhede Stadium

Deepak Chahar bowled brilliantly versus the Punjab Kings (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While the Punjab Kings managed only 106 runs against the Chennai Super Kings, they posted 195 runs on the board versus the Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi-based franchise chased the target in the 19th over itself as the dew did not allow the Punjab bowlers to grip the ball properly.

Speaking about how the dew factor impacts fast bowlers, Deepak Chahar added:

"It is very difficult. The options are very less like when there is dew, the knuckle ball is very difficult to bowl. So, you are short of one option. Then, yorkers are difficult to bowl. As we saw last game, there were a lot of full-tosses there, lot of beamers with the wet ball. As a bowler, you have very less variations left with you with a wet ball."