"Heavy dew advantage": Twitter reacts as KKR opt to field vs CSK in IPL 2021 final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai on Friday.

KKR are going into the final with an unchanged playing XI from the team that played in the two knockout matches, which means that Andre Russell will still be sitting out.

Chennai will also play with the same playing XI from their last match.

Eoin Morgan said that KKR are expecting dew to play a part later in the match, which was a factor in their decision. Meanwhile, Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said that he would have also opted to field if CSK had won the toss.

CSK vs KKR: Best reactions after the toss in the IPL 2021 final

Twitter was abuzz after the toss, with the IPL 2021 final set to begin soon after. Several predicted that winning the toss gave KKR a huge advantage while some questioned the decision to leave Andre Russell out of the team.

Here are some of the best reactions after the toss:

The Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their fourth IPL title while KKR will be looking to win the crown for the third time.

CSK finished second in the league stage and beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 to reach the final. This will be Chennai's ninth IPL final.

Kolkata, on the other hand, were almost knocked out at one point, with just one win from their first seven matches. However, they turned the season around in the UAE leg and finished fourth in the table.

They then beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 respectively to reach the final for the third time.

