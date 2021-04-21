"Finish was like GoT 8th season"- Fans troll Andre Russell for 'brain-fade' moment

Andre Russell's blistering knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, came to a heartbreaking end after the explosive all-rounder left a Sam Curran delivery, only to see his stumps rattled.

The 32-year-old couldn't believe what happened and was livid with himself. Curran, on the other hand, was ecstatic that their well-laid-out plan had produced the desired effect.

The field set by MS Dhoni was for the wide yorkers outside off-stump, which is exactly what Andre Russell might have expected. But a length ball on the leg-stump came as a surprise to the big Jamaican and instead of depositing it over square leg, Russell shouldered arms.

This dismissal was completely against the run of play as Andre Russell had looked determined to win the game for his team. He was so disappointed with himself that he sat on the stairs that led to the dressing room, contemplating what could have been.

Twitter trolls Andre Russell for freak dismissal

KKR fans as well as neutral enthusiasts were disappointed as they were really entertained by Andre Russell's blitzkrieg at the Wankhede. However, some also trolled the 32-year-old for a complete 'brain-fade' moment that might well have cost KKR the game.

Andre Russell is a joke. #IPL — Tom Banton (@TBanton18) April 21, 2021

Russell's innings was Game of Thrones 6th season and it's finish was GOT 8th season. Andre Russell, what a cricketer he can be. #KKRvsCSK — anuraagpeesara15 (@anuraagpeesara1) April 21, 2021

Even before moving an inch, thought the leg stump was visible. But what a knock it was. Whirlwind stuff from Andre Russell. #KKRvCSK — RK (@RK_sports) April 21, 2021

My goodness!

Andre Russell, Keeping us busy tonight 🔥😍 — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) April 21, 2021

Sam Curran cleaned-up Andre Russell. Andre Russell gone for 54 runs. What a big wicket for CSK. KKR 6 down. #IPL2021 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 21, 2021

KKR could lose by 50 runs here but Andre Russell getting into this kinda form can only be a blessing for the team.



Been a long while. — Roy (@TheRoyNextDoor) April 21, 2021

Andre Russell In #IPL2021



First 3 Matches: 45 Runs (4s: 5 & 6s: 2)



TODAY: 54 Off 22 Balls (4s: 3 & 6s: 6) #KKRHaiTaiyaar — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) April 21, 2021

Feel for Andre Russell there. — Kaushik 🏏 (@_CricKaushik_) April 21, 2021

Chasing a target of 221 was never going to be easy. But the Rajasthan Royals had shown in the first game at this venue that if there is a set batsman until the end, there is a good chance for the chasing team.

However, KKR got off to the worst-possible start, losing half their team with just 31 runs on the board. The game looked to be completely dead and sealed in the favor of CSK but Andre Russell's 54 off 22 balls threatened to turn the game on its head.

With some lusty hitting from Pat Cummins, the game still hangs in the balance and we are in for a grandstand finish.