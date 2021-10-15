IPL 2021: "CSK are bigger chokers than KKR" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has labeled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 'chokers' ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when it comes to IPL finals.

The former opener referred to the stat that CSK have reached as many as eight IPL finals but have won just three of them (2010, 2011 and 2018) whereas KKR have won both of their IPL finals (2012 and 2014). Gambhir suggested that, in terms of pure numbers, KKR are better off at handling high-pressure finals than their opponents.

Gautam Gambhir remarked during a chat with ESPNcricinfo:

"If you are so data-based, if you want to talk about data and numbers, this is exactly what I am going to tell my squad as well. They [CSK] are bigger chokers than we [KKR] are!"

Gautam Gambhir was initially asked whether MS Dhoni's team would be better placed in the IPL 2021 final because of their superior experience in such high-octane matches. The former KKR skipper denied any such edge and instead asked Eoin Morgan's men to take confidence in their own 100% win record.

Gautam Gambhir said:

"But you've got to look at their track record as well. They have played what, eight finals? They have only won three. Probably if I would have been in the KKR dugout, I would have said, 'Their win percentage is nothing compared to what we have achieved.' We have played two finals and we have won both. Those guys have crumbled under pressure much more than we have."

The former India opener's remarks came as the IPL 2021 final between the two champion teams got underway in Dubai. If CSK wins this match, they will be behind only the Mumbai Indians in terms of total IPL titles won and can enhance their win percentage to 44.4% in the finals.

If KKR win they'll maintain their 100% record in IPL finals. MI are the best IPL team in terms of wins as they have won five of six finals.

"KKR players will just go out there and absorb the occasion" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir went on to say that the KKR players won't be too concerned about CSK's 'big game' experience. He argued that the young side will be 'itching' to absorb the occasion, express themselves and give their best shot for that coveted trophy. Gambhir added:

"Yes, it is important to have played those big games but I don't think at the moment, any of the KKR players will be thinking on those lines. They will be just going out there and probably itching to be on the field and express themselves as much as they can. They will just go out there and absorb the occasion and probably even give more than 100%."

KKR won the toss and opted to field in Dubai. CSK have put up 185 runs for 2 wickets after 19 overs. You can check the live score here.

