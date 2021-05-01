IPL 2021: “I don’t know about MS Dhoni” – Aakash Chopra casts doubt on CSK skipper’s retention next season

Aakash Chopra admitted he is unsure whether the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will retain MS Dhoni after this year. The cricketer-turned-commentator said that CSK may be better placed by spending the purse amount on someone who would play at least three years for the franchise.

A mega auction is likely to take place when IPL 2021 draws to a close. Although player retention rules and purse amounts are yet to be finalized, fans have already started to have their say on who their teams should stick with for next season.

Aakash Chopra addressed the same dilemma on his YouTube Channel, where he was asked to name three players CSK should retain next season. The former cricketer admitted he was doubtful about MS Dhoni’s retention after 2021.

“MS Dhoni may not play for three years. If MS Dhoni doesn’t play three years, would you retain him? Your Rs 15 crores could be in vain. On the other hand, you may not get a big player like him again. I don’t know about MS Dhoni,” Chopra pondered.

MS Dhoni will be 40 by the time IPL 2022 comes around, and it is unclear whether the iconic skipper will continue playing in the competition. Ahead of IPL 2021, CSK CEO K Viswanathan spoke to The Indian Express and reiterated that the franchise is not looking at MS Dhoni’s replacement for now.

"See, I don’t think it is going to be his final year. This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now (as his replacement)," the CSK CEO said.

Always the one to keep his cards close to his chest, MS Dhoni hasn’t offered any hint about his IPL future. However, CSK have a big call to make when it comes to player retention next season. For all of MS Dhoni’s prowess, shelling out an exorbitant amount on someone who may not play the next three years could prove to be risky for them in the long term.

It will be interesting to see which way CSK go next season and whether they retain MS Dhoni or decide to build their squad around a new captain in the future. As with most things in MS Dhoni's career, only he knows the answer to his CSK fate.

CSK may only retain Ravindra Jadeja, feels Aakash Chopra

While Aakash Chopra expressed his doubts about MS Dhoni, he was clear that Ravindra Jadeja should be CSK’s first pick when it comes to player retention.

“It is a bit tough to predict CSK’s three retentions. Ravindra Jadeja will be my number one choice and my only choice. Because Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis and such players you can get again in the auction, they won’t fetch 12 crores there,” Chopra concluded.

Ravindra Jadeja has made a stellar start to IPL 2021, reaffirming his status as one of the best all-rounders in the game. Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently advised CSK to build their team around the 32-year-old, claiming Jadeja could take over the reins from MS Dhoni.