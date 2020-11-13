IPL 2021: 'I feel MS Dhoni might give the CSK captaincy to Faf du Plessis next year and play under him' - Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that MS Dhoni could hand over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy to Faf du Plessis for IPL 2021 and represent the franchise just as a player.

In the recent edition of the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Bangar and Irfan Pathan put forth their views about the strategies that CSK and MS Dhoni could adopt going ahead.

Pathan was asked if he sees MS Dhoni preparing someone to take over the CSK captaincy and if he has any such player in mind. The former CSK player responded that he can't think of anyone at the moment while adding that MS Dhoni will come to IPL 2021 with renewed vigour.

"As of now, I am not getting any such player in my mind. The next year I am seeing that MS Dhoni will come, there is only a gap of few months between this season and the next season, which means he will come better prepared with more emphasis on fitness."

He also expressed hope that MS Dhoni will play next season's IPL on the back of having played some domestic cricket, and observed that some match practice would stand the CSK captain in good stead.

"I hope that he will come after a few matches before the IPL, which is very much required for any player, however great player you are like MS Dhoni is. So that is the one thing I will like to see."

Sanjay Bangar on MS Dhoni handing over the CSK captaincy to Faf du Plessis

Sanjay Bangar believes that MS Dhoni could pass on the CSK captaincy to Faf du Plessis [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sanjay Bangar replied in the affirmative when asked if CSK will have to change their strategy, which currently depends only on experience to give them the wins.

"They should definitely change that. There are members of all ages in a family and everyone has their own strength."

On the captaincy front, the former Indian opener highlighted that MS Dhoni did not relinquish the Indian captaincy after the 2011 World Cup as no such leader was waiting in the wings.

He added that the talismanic skipper subsequently handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli at an appropriate time and continued to play under him.

"As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that."

The former Kings XI Punjab coach observed that MS Dhoni could hand over the CSK captaincy to Faf du Plessis for the next year's IPL to ease the transition process.

"So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis."

Sanjay Bangar signed off by pointing out that the Chennai-based franchise does not have any other viable option to take over the captaincy and is unlikely to get one at the IPL auction or in the trade window.

"Because as of now, they do not have any other option as a captain and if you talk outside the team, in the auction or in the trading, none of the teams would be releasing a player who has the capability of become the captain of CSK."

The Chennai Super Kings might have to look for a captain to replace MS Dhoni once the dynamic leader calls it a day. That might be one of the focus areas of the franchise if the mega auction takes place before IPL 2021. If not, they could not even think of grooming Ravindra Jadeja for the role, as the all-rounder has been an integral part of their team for a long time.