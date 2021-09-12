IPL 2021: "I just haven't been that good" - Eoin Morgan reflects on captaincy stint with KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan believes a cricket captain is ultimately judged on results and has admitted that he hasn't lived up to expectations yet while leading his franchise.

The World Cup-winning England skipper expressed his thoughts in an interview released by KKR ahead of the 2nd led of IPL 2021.

The decorated England skipper said:

"A captain is only judged on performance, our performances haven't been good, so I haven't done the job that a captain needs to do."

When the chips are down, the Knights will rise! Watch KKR leadership reveal the team philosophy just before the second phase of VIVO IPL 2021 💜💛



Here's presenting, 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐊𝐊𝐑 📽️#KKRFilms x Payments on @amazonIN #PayAmazonSe #KKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/sS20rVkSLD — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 12, 2021

Eoin Morgan was appointed KKR skipper after Dinesh Karthik relinquished the duties midway through the 13th season of the IPL last year.

Unfortunately, the franchise's fortunes did not change as the two-time champions ended their campaign in 5th spot with seven wins and as many defeats in 14 games.

"Ultimately, a captain is judged on results" - KKR skipper Eoin Morgan ahead of IPL 2021 restart

Eoin Morgan has been hailed as one of the great white-ball leaders of the current era. He has played a major role in revamping the English white-ball system which ultimately led to the Three Lions winning a historic maiden 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Much was expected from the English cricketer when he took over the reins of KKR in IPL 2020 but it is fair to say that his stint has been a disappointment thus far.

Morgan has no qualms about admitting his and the team's shortcomings. He said:

"You can talk about captaincy in the level of leadership and intricacy all day. But ultimately a captain is judged on results. I just haven't been that good."

Morgan and KKR’s struggles continued during the first phase of the 14th season of the cash-rich league earlier in April this year.

The 2012 and 2014 champions managed to win just two of their first seven games and are currently languishing at the 7th spot in the IPL 2021 points table.

Victory No.100 for KKR in the IPL 🔥



Could Eoin Morgan quietly be the best captain this season?#IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/as3wS15TFM — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 11, 2021

The inability to zero in on a stable batting unit, coupled with the poor form of skipper Morgan, was one of the biggest issues to counter for KKR's Brendon McCullum-led team management.

While the southpaw had a brilliant 13th season with the bat in 2020 - 418 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.80 and a strike rate of 138.41 - he endured a forgettable outing during the 1st phase of the 14th season.

Also Read

In 7 games, Morgan managed a mere 92 runs at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 112.19. It is something the KKR skipper will look to improve on when the 2nd leg of IPL 2021 gets underway in the UAE next week.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee