IPL 2021: "Important for us to treat it like any other game" - Shardul Thakur on Chennai Super Kings' approach to the final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Shardul Thakur has said they will approach the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League like any other game. CSK will look to win their fourth ever title today in Dubai against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Chennai Super Kings go into the IPL final on the back of some very impressive performances. Most notably, the senior players have stepped up to shine in the big moments.

Shardul Thakur believes the MS Dhoni-led side will bank on their vast experience in the dressing room. The India and CSK fast bowler said ahead of the game:

"This is a big game but it is important for us to treat it like any other game. This only comes with experience and we have many players in our dressing room who have won trophies with their countries and franchises. This experience helps calm the mind in big games and while the IPL final is a big game, we will treat it like a normal game."

Shardul Thakur: "Chennai Super Kings team meetings always only last two minutes"

Shardul Thakur also gave a bit of an insight into the Chennai Super Kings' preparations for the IPL final. He said that their team meetings always only last two minutes, and that is regardless of whether they win or lose a game.

"Our team meetings always only last two minutes, regardless of whether we win or lose. Our routines are the same and nothing changes in that regard."

The Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL and are heading into their ninth final of the tournament. The two-minute meetings and experience have worked well for MS Dhoni and co. over the years. They will be hoping that it delivers more success in the 2021 IPL final.

