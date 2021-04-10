IPL 2021: RCB new boy Glenn Maxwell relieved after breaking his six hoodoo

Glenn Maxwell has admitted he was relieved after hitting his first six in Royal Challengers Bangalore colors against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener on Friday.

Maxwell, who failed to hit a single six for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2020, played a crucial role in helping RCB chase down 160 against MI, scoring a 28-ball 39.

Glenn Maxwell spoke to his RCB teammate Harshal Patel after the game and was asked how he felt after hitting his first six in the IPL in two years.

“It certainly felt really good. Obviously didn’t hit one last year. I did remind Virat about that when I was in the middle. I didn’t hit one last year, and I don’t think I played the year before. To hit one out the middle, it was a bit of a monkey off the back really,” Maxwell said.

Glenn Maxwell hit a massive six off Krunal Pandya, depositing the ball on the roof of the Chepauk.

The explosive all-rounder, who batted at no.4 for RCB, stitched together a crucial 52-run partnership with Virat Kohli. Maxwell conceded he was happy with his new role and said:

“Nice to start well. To have the captain at the other end makes my job a lot easier along with knowing that I have a few guys below me that can hit the ball as well. So nice to get out there and hit a few in the middle.”

Harshal Patel discusses his stunning display

While Glenn Maxwell had a solid debut, Harshal Patel began his second RCB stint with aplomb. The 30-year-old returned with figures of 5/27, becoming the first bowler to pick a fifer against the Mumbai Indians.

“It felt great. It was my first fifer in T20s, that felt special and this coming against such a good a batting lineup, it was cherry on top,” Patel told Glenn Maxwell.

Harshal Patel bowled arguably one of the greatest final overs in IPL history on Friday, giving away just one run in the 20th over. After dismissing Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Marco Jansen in his final over, Patel explained how he plotted the impressive feat.

“ The ball started tailing a bit so I wanted to hit them on the toes and if they miss, it will hit the stumps and I knew if they are waiting for the yorkers, my slower balls can be really deceptive. So I was just trying to mix it up and get as many wickets as I can,” expounded Harshal.

If Harsha Patel’s exploits with the ball weren’t enough, the all-rounder also hit the winning runs for the RCB. He kept his cool and took a single off the final ball.

“I told AB de Villiers when I got there that I am there with you and we are going to win this game. Obviously, whenever you hit the winning runs, it does not matter whether it is a boundary or a single, it is a special feeling. Great day on the field,” concluded Patel.

RCB will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14.