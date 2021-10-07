IPL 2021: 'It shouldn't rattle them'- Ajay Jadeja on CSK losing 3 games in a row before playoffs

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has backed the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to shrug off their run of three straight losses and come out strong in the playoffs.

CSK won nine of their first 11 matches in IPL 2021 before losing three on the trot. However, they are expected to qualify for the playoffs as one of the top two teams. Speaking at CricBuzz Live, Jadeja said that despite the setback, CSK have enough experience in their ranks to return to contention in the playoffs. He said:

"It shouldn't rattle them (losing three games in a row). It will affect to an extent, but I expect from an experienced team like CSK to shrug off the blip and back their strength in the playoffs."

The Super Kings succumbed to their third consecutive defeat on Thursday as the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings' made a mockery of a target of 135. Rahul smashed an unbeaten 98 off 42 balls to expose the fragility in CSK's bowling.

"CSK have the experience, but they will have to play better" - Virender Sehwag

Former opener Virender Sehwag believes that alarm bells will start to ring in CSK's camp if they lose the first qualifier, which they are expected to feature in

The former opener has backed CSK to come good. But he added that the three-time champions should be wary of the fact that opposition teams now know that Dhoni's team can be fallible if they bat first.

"If they lose the 1st Qualifier then they would feel the need to do something different because of 4 defeats in a row. Chennai have the experience but they will have to play better because opposition teams' now know that they can be beaten if they bat first," said Sehwag.

Speaking at the post-match interview after his defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings, CSK captain Dhoni said:

‘’We had a few bad games two out of three, and one we felt like we could have a comeback, and that's part and parcel in leagues like these, you have to be at your best. Motivation is not a factor; the guys are highly motivated and maybe we need to tune up slightly as to what needs to be done and also a few tosses if they had gone our way. It would have looked worse winning toss and batting on that wicket, and I felt the wicket changed a bit; it was a bit challenging, but it was a good wicket.’’

CSK will likely lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier in Dubai on Sunday (October10).

