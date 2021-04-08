IPL 2021: It is very special for me to get that reception and welcome when I arrive in India: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has paid tribute to Indian cricket fans, admitting he cherishes the love and support he gets in the country. The South African conceded the lack of fans in the stadiums isn’t an ideal scenario, considering how they have treated him over the years.

AB de Villiers is taking part in his 14th IPL season and 11th with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The 37-year-old spoke to the media ahead of the season opener, where he was asked to address his cult status as an RCB superstar.

“It is very humbling. It is very special for me to get that certain kind of reception and welcome when I arrive in India. I like coming over here, my family is here as well this time around. All three kids joining me here So there is an extra special feeling this time around,” claimed De Villiers.

IPL 2021 would be the first time teams play in India without crowds. The COVID-19 pandemic means players would have to make do with empty stadiums, and AB de Villiers admitted the situation isn’t ideal considering his advancing career.

However, AB de Villiers was happy to get going with RCB, promising to enthrall fans all over the globe with their performances this season.

“I am going to miss the crowds. I am not getting any younger so hopefully, we will have the crowds back very soon. But I am just looking forward to getting out there, play some good cricket, enjoy the company of my teammates and go those extra few steps and all the way. It is a long road ahead, but we are going to have a lot of fun and hopefully entertain the Indian public and the people around the globe,” reflected De Villiers.

AB de Villiers excited to play with Glenn Maxwell

T-2 Days: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at RCB’s practice session



Full squad training at Chepauk, and some pep talk from the experienced folks, catch what happened at yesterday’s practice session on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/RSXKv6xD6B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 8, 2021

With a new superstar in their ranks in the form of Glenn Maxwell, many are curious to see how the explosive all-rounder fares with his new team.

AB de Villiers is likely to bat a lot with Glenn Maxwell this season, considering the duo will be part of RCB’s middle-order.

The South African admitted he is looking forward to pairing up with the swashbuckling Australian.

“There is a bunch of talented players that have come in. I am very excited to play alongside some guys like Maxi (Maxwell) who I have followed for quite a few years,” stated Maxwell.

AB de Villiers had a stellar season last year, where he performed both with the bat and behind the stumps. It is unclear whether he will don the gloves this season, but one can expect him to be at his belligerent best once again in 2021.