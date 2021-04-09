IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff age, height, hometown, bowling speed and T20 stats

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have roped in Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff as his compatriot Josh Hazlewood's replacement. Hazlewood opted out of IPL 2021 at the last moment, compelling his franchise to launch a late hunt for an alternative option.

Reports suggested the Chennai Super Kings were interested in signing Reece Topley and Billy Stanlake. However, both players declined the offer because of the COVID-19 situation. Nevertheless, the Super Kings have now signed a solid left-arm fast-bowling option in Jason Behrendorff for IPL 2021.

Behrendorff recently played for the Western Australian team in the Marsh Cup Down Under. Bowling against the Tasmanian cricket team, Behrendorff returned with figures of 3/33 and aggregated 35 runs with the willow.

With Jason Behrendorff set to return to the IPL for the first time since 2019, here are some interesting facts and stats about CSK's latest recruit.

Jason Behrendorff age

Jason Behrendorff was born on April 20, 1990. He will celebrate his 31st birthday during IPL 2021.

Jason Behrendorff height

Jason Behrendorff is 1.93 meters tall, which approximately equals 6 feet and 4 inches.

Jason Behrendorff hometown

Jason Behrendorff was born in Camden, New South Wales, Australia. The 30-year-old plays domestic cricket for Western Australia.

Jason Behrendorff bowling speed

Behrendorff appeared for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League earlier this year. The left-arm pacer bowled around 140 kmph during BBL 2020-21.

Jason Behrendorff T20 stats

Jason Behrendorff is in good form heading into IPL 2021

Jason Behrendorff has played 79 T20 matches in his career, scalping 90 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20. The Aussie player represented the Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of the IPL.

Behrendorff played five matches for MI in IPL 2019, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.68. Interestingly, he achieved his best figures of 2/22 versus the Chennai Super Kings after dismissing his new teammates Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina.