IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorff donates to UNICEF to help India with COVID-19 crisis 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has become the latest player to make a donation to aid India in their fight against COVID-19. The Australian announced the same on Tuesday, moments after IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed.

Jason Behrendorff shared the development on Twitter, sharing how his past experiences in the country prompted him to step forward.

Every step is a big step. 💛 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 4, 2021

In his statement, the CSK pacer claimed India holds a special place in his heart, revealing how playing in the ‘beautiful country’ is an experience like none other.

Jason Behrendorff has an emotional connection with India, with the 31-year-old making his T20I debut for Australia at Ranchi in 2017. Including international and IPL games, Behrendorff has ended up playing 10+ games in the country.

He admitted that seeing the country grapple with a horrific second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult.

Jason Behrendorff announced that he will be donating an undisclosed amount to the UNICEF Project for the India COVID-19 crisis, while encouraging others who have experienced India’s generous hospitality to do the same.

While Behrendorff admitted his contribution was a small one, Chennai Super Kings applauded the humanitarianian effort, celebrating his step towards donating for COVID-19 relief in India.

Jason Behrendorff the latest Australian to help India

Terrific work @CricketAus



FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.



If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://t.co/SUvGjlGRm8 https://t.co/1c0NE9PFdO — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 3, 2021

The left-arm seamer is the latest Australian cricketer to donate towards COVID-19 relief for India. Pat Cummins was one of the first cricketers to announce his donation, with the pacer donating $50,000 to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal.

It was followed by Brett Lee donating 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief, while Cricket Australia also lent support to the India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. The body made an initial donation of $50,000 while encouraging other Australians to support India generously in their time of need.