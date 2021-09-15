IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav captured on camera while conversing from different floors during quarantine in the hotel

Mumbai Indians players Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav recently arrived in Abu Dhabi after the abrupt conclusion of India's Test series in England. The duo are currently in quarantine, along with MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

During their time in isolation, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav found an opportunity to catch up. Incidentally, Surya is residing just above Bumrah's hotel room, so they managed to converse from a distance via their respective balconies.

Their wives were also present with them at that time. Mumbai Indians crew captured the four of them while they were busy catching up.

The franchise shared the picture on their official Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the players' activities during the quarantine.

Bumrah, Suryakumar, and Rohit Sharma will finish their quarantine soon and join the rest of the squad to begin the preparations for their match against CSK on September 19.

Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation fast bowler: Lakshmipathy Balaji

Former Indian pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah's performances and termed him a once-in-a-generation talent.

He observed that Bumrah has made rapid strides in Test cricket over the past few years and revealed he enjoys watching Bumrah bowl. Balaji said:

"Bumrah has made huge strides in his Test career. He will play a bigger role in the future. The way he has managed both white ball and red ball has been phenomenal to watch. Both the skills are totally different. Very rarely, you get a match of both the white-ball cricket and white-ball cricket bowling in superior form.

"Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation fast bowler. It's not easy to replicate Bumrah. This generation, we are lucky to see talents like Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami."

After a fruitful series against England, Bumrah will now turn up for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He will be looking to help his side bag a third consecutive IPL trophy this year.

