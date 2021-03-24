IPL 2021: “L size for me please” - Ravindra Jadeja posts cheeky comment as MS Dhoni unveils new CSK jersey 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has posted a cheeky comment on CSK's Instagram handle. He did so while replying to a video of MS Dhoni unveiling the new jersey of the IPL franchise on Wednesday.

CSK’s official Instagram account shared a video of Dhoni revealing the new CSK jersey. Along with the video, the franchise posted the caption:

“Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu.”

Replying to the same, Ravindra Jadeja commented:

“L size for me please.”

The new CSK jersey features a camouflage as a tribute to India's armed forces. Captain Dhoni is an honourary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. This is the first time that CSK have redesigned their jersey since the inaugural 2008 IPL edition.

A video grab of MS Dhoni unveiling the new CSK jersey with Ravindra Jadeja's comment

Through a media release, the franchise informed:

"The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play - CSK won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons. The three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Super Kings qualified for the Playoffs in ten seasons and made it to the final eight times.”

The statement continued:

"It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service... they are the true heroes," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.

Earlier, CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina arrived in Mumbai for IPL 2021 . The batsman uploaded stories on his Instagram account related to his arrival.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recuperating from injury

Ravindra Jadeja, who is a crucial member of the CSK outfit, has been out of action from the international scene for the past few weeks. He fractured his thumb while batting during the SCG Test in Australia.

He underwent surgery and was ruled out of the entire series against England at home. The all-rounder has constantly been posting updates with regards to his recovery on social media.

On Wednesday, he shared a short video clip of him practising a jump in the gym with the caption:

“Keep moving forward.”

Keep moving forward 😎 pic.twitter.com/V8SMcNu95a — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 24, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja featured in 14 games for CSK in IPL 2020. He scored 232 runs at a strike rate of 171.85. He struggled with the ball, though, managing a meagre six wickets at a strike rate of 36.33 and a high economy rate of 8.75.