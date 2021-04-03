IPL 2021: "The guys are in really good spirits" - Michael Hussey on the CSK squad

Chennai Super Kings batting coach, Michael Hussey recently revealed that the franchise has a well-balanced squad going into the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will start on April 9th.

CSK will be hungry to bounce back in this year's tournament after having a forgettable season in the 2020 edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni and his men failed to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament last year for the first time since the inception of the league.

Talking about the CSK squad ahead of IPL 2021, batting coach Michael Hussey said:

“I feel we have a very balanced squad that has most bases covered and with depth in most areas. The guys are in really good spirits and are preparing extremely well.”

Hussey stated that the team would look to make a good start in the tournament to ensure they don't put themselves under pressure towards the business end of the season.

“A good start would be nice because the players will then relax and, hopefully, play their best cricket with confidence. Otherwise, the pressure can build up on everyone involved."

CSK will play the bulk of their IPL matches in Mumbai

Michael Hussey revealed that playing a large chunk of their league stage games in Mumbai will help the CSK players settle in and build up their confidence early on in the IPL. The CSK batting coach also went on to praise the conditions at the Wankhede and called it a good pitch for both batsmen and bowlers.

“The conditions at Wankhede are generally very good for both batsmen and bowlers. So, hopefully, we can start well and players can feel good about their games."

Hussey also shed some light on CSK's newest recruits ahead of IPL 2021 and said they were 'excellent editions' to the franchise.

“I think they are all excellent additions. Moeen (Ali) is an excellent all-rounder. Robin (Uthappa) has a lot of experience and has been a quality performer in the past and Krishnappa Gowtham has some genuine talent that we can look to develop further,” said Hussey.

The Chennai Super Kings will return to action in the IPL when they play their first game of the season against 2020 finalists, the Delhi Capitals. It will be interesting to see whether the youthful Delhi side or the experienced Chennai team will come out on top when the two sides meet.