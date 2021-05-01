IPL 2021: Moeen Ali reveals the reason behind his success at CSK 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali feels that the backing of coach Stephen Fleming and captain MS Dhoni has helped him perform well for the Chennai-based franchise.

Moeen Ali played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, but RCB released him ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction. The Chennai Super Kings secured his services there, and he has been an integral part of the team this year.

So far, Moeen has scored 148 runs and picked up four wickets in six matches. In a pre-match interview ahead of CSK's game against Mumbai Indians, Ali was asked to explain the reason behind his consistent performances in IPL 2021.

"I think it's the mindset while going into bat, the freedom I have been allowed to play with in this team. It's such a long batting lineup as well, you can keep going. I am really enjoying it. I have just been given the chance and when the captain and the coach back you, it's always nice," Moeen Ali replied.

Moeen Ali comments on CSK's 5-match winning streak in IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings have won five matches on the trot in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Chennai Super Kings currently hold the top spot in the points table. Although the Delhi Capitals beat them in the first game, the Super Kings have bounced back well and recorded five consecutive victories.

In the same interview, Moeen Ali was asked to reveal the secret behind CSK's winning streak.

"I think the process that we go about our cricket. We try and trust it as much as we can. Even in the first game, we were in trouble at the start of the first innings, but ended with 190 in the end. So, we took a lot of confidence from that loss. We are just trusting the process and we are doing well without thinking too much about it," Ali answered.

Moeen Ali is currently in action against the Mumbai Indians. You can follow the live scorecard of the match between CSK and MI here.