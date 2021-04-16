IPL 2021: MS Dhoni becomes first cricketer to play 200 matches for CSK 

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has become the first cricketer to play 200 matches for the Chennai-based IPL franchise.

MS Dhoni had joined the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the league. Friday night's match against the Punjab Kings marks Dhoni's 200th appearance for CSK across IPL and Champions League T20.

The former Indian skipper has played 175 IPL matches for the Chennai Super Kings, while he donned the yellow jersey 24 times in the Champions League T20 events. During his legendary stint with the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has guided the franchise to three IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles.

Interestingly, Dhoni made his Chennai Super Kings debut against the Mohali-based IPL franchise in 2008 and his 200th game also comes against the same team.

MS Dhoni will be playing his 200th match for Chennai Super Kings (175 in IPL and 24 in CL T20) - one of the greatest ever - 3 IPL titles and 2 CL T20 as captain:



Matches - 199

Runs - 4507

Highest score - 84*

Average - 40.60

Strike Rate - 138.80

Fifty - 22

Fours - 308

Sixes - 212 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2021

Overall, this match is MS Dhoni's 206th appearance in the Indian Premier League. He had played 30 games for the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons. Dhoni scored 574 runs in 27 innings for Pune, smashing two half-centuries.

Can MS Dhoni play a memorable knock in his 200th match for the Chennai Super Kings?

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl against the Punjab Kings

MS Dhoni called the toss right in his 200th appearance for the Chennai-based franchise. He invited the Punjab Kings to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Having recorded a duck in his first innings of IPL 2021 last Saturday, Dhoni will be keen to play a big knock for the Super Kings on Friday night. The 39-year-old has worked hard in the nets and should perform better if he gets a chance to bat in this match.

Last year, the Chennai Super Kings beat the Punjab Kings twice while chasing a target. It would be interesting to see if they can replicate the same in Mumbai.