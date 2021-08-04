IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni has got such a big presence, naturally you get confidence" - Sam Curran

England and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran is in awe of CSK skipper MS Dhoni. He believes the Indian legend has had a huge impact on the game.

MS Dhoni had labeled Sam Curran as 'the complete cricketer' after he used the all-rounder in different game situations in the IPL 2020 season and also sent him to open the batting.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Sam Curran stated that it was a moment of great honor for him to have a legend like MS Dhoni praise him. He believes these words from such a great cricketer give him immense self-confidence.

"A player like Dhoni, he's got such a big presence in the game," said Sam Curran. "He's achieved so many amazing things. Naturally you get confidence from that.

"There's nothing better for me as a younger player to get put in those scenarios. It wasn't the best season for the team but you learn so much and obviously this season when the IPL was going ahead [in India], we were second on the table.

"It's a great franchise and hopefully I can contribute more in the coming years," Curran added.

Sam Curran had an immediate impact in the IPL 2020 season as he picked up 13 wickets and also scored a crucial 186 runs. Although CSK looked out of form in 2020, they bounced back the following year and are currently placed second in the IPL 2021 points table.

It is an environment where you eat and sleep cricket: Sam Curran

Sam Curran feels really lucky to have been a part of the CSK franchise. He believes he has learned a lot from a number of great players that have been a part of this team.

Curran has greatly benefited from the way the players train and how they are always there to answer any doubts about the game. The 23-year-old has picked up nine wickets in seven games so far in IPL 2021 and wishes to continue performing consistently.

"(Moving to Chennai) worked out pretty well in terms of coming to a team where you had Stephen Fleming as coach, MS Dhoni as captain, some big foreign players," said Sam Curran.

"It's just an environment where you eat and sleep cricket. You're always around the guys and you can ask questions, see how guys train, learn new tricks. It's an environment where you come across guys you never see in day-to-day life. It's been fantastic for me. It gives you great confidence when you perform," he signed off.

CSK will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Mumbai Indians on September 19.

