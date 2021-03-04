MS Dhoni lands in Chennai ahead of IPL 2021

It might take a while before the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is announced. But that hasn't stopped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni from beginning his preparations for the tournament. The 39-year-old arrived in Chennai ahead of the tournament on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni was also amongst the first to arrive in Chennai in March last year before the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ambati Rayudu also landed in the city just a few hours before the skipper.

CSK took to social media to announce the arrival of their beloved 'Thala.' "Smile with the mask on," they wrote in their tweet, which also had a picture of Dhoni at the airport.

MS Dhoni and CSK struggles in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni hasn't played a lot of cricket since retiring from the international scene last year. The Chennai Super Kings endured their worst-ever performance in IPL history in 2020 as they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time. They finished seventh, thereby raising a lot of doubts about the aging team.

MS Dhoni struggled with the bat in IPL 2020, scoring just 200 runs in 14 games. He averaged only 25 - his lowest-ever in the history of the tournament. Hence, there were questions about whether he'd play in IPL 2021. However, he quashed all those rumors before CSK's final game in IPL 2020 with his famous one-liner - "definitely not".

The Super Kings will be extremely determined to turn things around this season. During the IPL 2021 Auction, they made some important additions to their squad to address a few chinks in their armor. At the same time, it is also important for MS Dhoni to improve his performance with the bat. Having played very little cricket since the end of IPL 2020, it will be important for him to find his groove soon. As more players are expected to join him and Ambati Rayudu in Chennai soon, CSK could soon begin their practice sessions for IPL 2021.