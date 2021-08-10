IPL 2021: New balls to replace ones hit for six

The second half of IPL 2021, scheduled to be played in the UAE amid COVID-19 threat, is all set to witness a set of new rules. After a few lapses in the first half of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is determined to ensure the safety of the cricketers this time around.

According to a report in The Indian Express, who have had access to the health and safety protocols issued by the organisers to the IPL teams, BCCI have decided that the fourth umpire will replace the cricket balls that go to the gallery or out of the ground.

The BCCI circular stated:

“If the cricket ball goes in the stands or outside the stadium, the fourth umpire will provide a replacement from the library of cricket balls. The previous ball when returned will be sanitized with alcohol-based wipes and/or UV-C by the fourth umpire and placed in the library."

While scientific studies state that the chances of transmission through balls are nearly impossible, the BCCI do not want to take any chances.

IPL-bound Indian players in England will not have to undergo isolation for IPL 2021

Players and support staffs will have to undergo a mandatory six days of isolation along with three negative tests to enter the IPL 2021 bubble. However, Indian cricketers who will be traveling to the UAE from England will not have to remain in quarantine if they fulfill a few protocols for bubble to bubble transfers.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of all international assignments, IPL-bound cricketers, commentators and support staff are advised to remain in their respective bio-bubbles. BCCI have decided to transport them directly to the plane by team bus to avoid any chance of mishaps.

“The team bus drops the players straight on to the tarmac thereby avoiding the need for players to pass through the airport terminal building (and thus) preventing contact with other people outside the Bio-Secure Environment,” the BCCI circular accessed by Indian Express further reads.

Further, the cricketers participating in the IPL 2021 will be allowed to visit the golf club but will have to follow certain regulations. The circular adds:

“Use of any other facility at the Golf Club viz. bars, restaurants, cafes, gymnasium, etc., is prohibited. Use of locker rooms at the Golf Club is prohibited. IPL 2021 participants must arrive at the Golf Club wearing their Golf apparel to avoid use of locker rooms for changing. Shower facilities at the Golf Club must not be used ."

The second half of IPL 2021 will commence on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with defending champions Mumbai Indians going up against Chennai Super Kings.

